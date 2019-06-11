Review: Ojai Music Festival witnesses Barbara Hannigan, Wonder Woman in Wonderland

Both Hannigan and Morris seemed intent on including a kind of Ojai Festival summing-up for this, its 73rd iteration. Looking back in festival history, Hannigan offered substantial works by Stravinsky and Schoenberg. In continuing Morris’ own contributions, Schick was again on hand as percussionist and conductor; the JACK quartet returned; afternoons in Libbey park resonated once more with John Luther Adams’ percussion music; filmed documentaries were screened of performers and composers. There was also a tribute to Morris’ first choice for music director when he arrived, with a moving hour of the late Oliver Knussen’s chamber music.