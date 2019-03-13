Review: Low-tech magic buoys ‘The Old Man and the Moon’ at the Wallis

Mingle a Hans Christian Andersen story with “The Goonies,” and you get a rough idea of the plot. Since time immemorial, the Old Man (Ryan Melia) has been entrusted with keeping the leaky moon filled with liquid light. But when his wife, the Old Woman (Alex Falberg), goes adventuring without him, the Old Man abandons his lunar duty and tenaciously pursues his straying love. By impersonating a former war hero, the Old Man secures a berth on a ship headed to a war zone — but bamboozles his gullible shipmates to change course and follow him westward toward a lost city of light where treasure awaits.