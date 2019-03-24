Review: L.A. Opera’s ‘Moses’ finds its sonic power with the voice of the community

The plot picks up the story of the baby Moses being plucked out of the Nile by an Egyptian princess who raises him as her own son. In this telling, his half brother Ramses becomes Pharaoah (Moses’ older brother Aaron is nowhere to be found) and banishes Moses to the desert after he kills a cruel bully. Eventually, Moses confronts Ramses and leads the Israelites out of Egypt, parts the Red Sea and endures his people’s worship of a golden calf before delivering the Ten Commandments to restore their faith