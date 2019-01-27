L.A. Opera's 2019-20 season brings Kosky's new 'Bohème,' Aucoin's 'Eurydice' and Du Yun

Next season kicks off with a bang: Kosky’s “La Bohème,” which has already sparked a good amount of buzz in advance of its world premiere in Berlin on Sunday. Kosky, head of Berlin’s experimental Komische Oper, led a production of “Fiddler on the Roof” that prompted Times music critic Mark Swed to call him “one of today’s most riotously (and, on occasion, chillingly) imaginative opera directors.” The upcoming production of the Puccini classic will be the first time L.A. Opera has staged it since 1993. (Opera Vision will stream Kosky’s “Bohème” for six months starting Sunday.)