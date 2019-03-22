Review: Before there was Photoshop, there was 19th century photographer Oscar Rejlander

In class-bound Britain, maybe that distinction about labor had something to do with the noisy dustup Rejlander’s photograph inspired among the newly emerging community of photographers. It’s easy to see why the queen’s husband would admire the masterful handiwork of a fellow from “the lower orders” — an obviously productive immigrant making good as a British subject as the Industrial Revolution roared on. Yet, photography was still so new and experimental that other lensmen were anxious about inclusion in public life among the fine art ranks of painters and sculptors.