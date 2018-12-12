Review: With violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja, all bets are off

That meant questioning what works brilliantly on the recording. That meant maybe even her wondering why she was there. The Poulenc was played as though in a different, more pessimistic delirium. Not all the toys in the Enescu were put away, some were thrown away. In “Tzigane,” Kopatchinskaja reached a point of frenzy in which she appeared to want to lose herself entirely, and she is a great enough violinist that she can.