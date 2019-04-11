Review: Handel's 'Saul,' not the 'Messiah,' with Nicholas McGegan in his element

Before you draw any conclusions, it is the Israelite/Philistine conflict we’re talking about and the failed biblical king of Judah, as depicted in Handel’s oratorio “Saul,” which Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale brought to Walt Disney Concert Hall on Wednesday night. This odd oratorio, an early example of a genre created by Handel when opera went out of fashion for a while in 18th century London, is not what you would expect this time of year, which is to say, it is certainly not “Messiah.”