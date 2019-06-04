Rachel Chavkin on ‘Hadestown,’ female directors and her dream of a TV miniseries

Technical rehearsal. That’s when I put all the pieces together and am in the theater with sound and lights and costumes. I love tek [rehearsal], and I think that’s why I would enjoy making films someday. I tend to love actors and believe in their process, but typically it’s a very uneven playing field because, as the director, I’ve probably been thinking about a piece for over a year before I walk into the rehearsal room. I’ve … staged many things in my mind. On the first day of rehearsal, I try to vomit it all up, then back off for quite some time and let the actors live in chaos. I let them drive, so they can own what they’re going to do. Then tek comes, and I get to make everything look the way I always knew it would look in my mind but with the added humanity of the cast. Suddenly, everything stops being abstract. My work is a lot of spiritual chaos meeting incredibly precise choreography.