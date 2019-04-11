Review: Renée Taylor serves up the laughs in ‘My Life on a Diet’

It wouldn’t be wrong to categorize the play as a glorified staged reading: A shimmeringly dressed, bejeweled and big-blonde-haired Taylor spends 90 minutes seated at a lushly appointed desk (Harry Feiner’s eclectic set is heavy on leopard and zebra prints), recounting her tale off a red-bound script perched in front of her. She advises the audience of what she’ll be doing in a way that’s so disarmingly funny and Taylor-esque that you think: of course she will.