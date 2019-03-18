LAUSD mural debate reignites as Korean American coalition launches new campaign

“As a Filipino American — because Filipinos went through a similar thing with the Japanese during World War II — it’s definitely something I can relate to in terms of history and my culture,” Torneros said. “But I don’t think this is about that. It’s about censorship. If we’re just going around making rash decisions about art, because certain people are deciphering it a certain way, I think that’s irresponsible. Because anything can be misinterpreted, and then what art will we have left?”