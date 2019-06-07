Ruby Neri sculpts flamboyant, fearless, nakedly female figures

Perhaps the women Neri depicts occupy a state of Edenic innocence, and their nakedness corresponds more to fundamental vitality than sexual display. But what of those high heels? The women all have them, most as perverse extensions of their bare feet. If those aren't a symbol of acculturated sexual objectification, I don't know what is. The fashion photographer Helmut Newton, known for skirting the edge of kink and porn, always put his models in high heels, believing that women weren't fully nude without them.