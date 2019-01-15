The San Diego Symphony has joined the California orchestra vanguard

In the first half of the concert, which began with a particularly robust performance of Strauss’ “Don Juan,” Britten’s symphony had its own special urgency. Written for cellist Mstislav Rostropovich, who was introduced to Britten by Shostakovich, the score is as dark as the Tenth with again an effort at overcoming adversity at the end. Encouraged by Payare, Weilerstein played with a raw abandon that few cellists (not even Rostropovich) have dared in this work.