Review: Did Carlos Santana ever imagine this? The Troubies get raucous with 'Santana Claus'

The Santana songs, including “Black Magic Woman” and “Evil Ways,” are classics. The source material, not so much. Santa (Rick Batalla) decides to go on strike at Christmas unless he’s convinced that children still believe in him — the galvanizing plot point that triggers a frantic odyssey to prove the Christmas spirit still exists. And, yes, Virginia, the Christmas spirit does exist. Santa ultimately is inspired to get his lazy duff out of his Barcalounger and into his sleigh.