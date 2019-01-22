Review: Sarah Cain's 1,000-square-foot painting is just the start

Sometimes, Cain covers the three-dimensional objects with a thick coat of paint, turning seashells into odd little bumps and pompoms into bigger ones. She uses some items to do the work of a pencil, “drawing” lines around various shapes to define their edges crisply and distinctly. At others, she treats the added objects as painterly flourishes, tonal highlights, ad hoc frames, theatrical curtains or articles of clothing, particularly those that allow some skin to peek through, often sexily.