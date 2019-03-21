Spring Arts Preview 2019: Critics' recommendations and profiles of the emerging artists you should know now

Spring is here, but the super bloom isn't the only hot ticket in town. This season promises a variety of things to do, places to visit and people to see. From Dianne Wiest at the Mark Taper Forum to the revival of "Falsettos," from the Merce Cunningham Trust at UCLA to Elliott Hundley at MOCA, there's something for every kind of arts fan. Read The Times' full spring arts preview coverage below to find out what's coming in the worlds of theater, art, architecture, dance, classical music and beyond.
Spring Preview art highlights: OCMA, Elliott Hundley’s dive into MOCA and more
Several Southern California art museums are partially or fully closed for expansion projects, but some enticing exhibitions are set to open. On Times critic Christopher Knight's list: Chris Kallmyer, Sarah Lucas, Gwynn Murrill and Korean writing, among others.
Spring theater picks: Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hnath, Nia Vardalos, ‘Niceties’ and ‘Falsettos’
Times critic Charles McNulty lays out the most promising theater for spring, including Wiest in Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days,” Hnath’s “Dana H.,” Vardalos in “Tiny Beautiful Things” and the national tour of William Finn and James Lapine’s musical. Also: “Poor Yella Rednecks” and “Indecent.”
Broadway national tours: 'Chocolate Factory,' 'Fiddler' and ‘Rent’ are coming in spring
National tours of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Cats,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Rent,” “Miss Saigon” and more are bound for Southern California's stages. Here's the what, when and where.
Disney Hall’s ‘Thought Experiments’: New view of an L.A. landmark through immersive ‘video walk’
Artists Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller have created “Thought Experiments in F# Minor,” which uses immersive sound and iPad video to create a new way of exploring Walt Disney Concert Hall. The effect? To blur the line between what you see in real life and what you experience onscreen.
She's 25 and on the rise: How L.A. choreographer Micaela Taylor became a hot name in dance
Micaela Taylor's rapid rise stems from fresh dance moves that blend contemporary technique with elements of hip-hop. She will premiere her evening-length work "Drift" at the Ford Theatres in Hollywood, then tour to Massachusetts' Jacob's Pillow in June.
Spring classical picks: Mahler’s Eighth, Hannigan’s Ojai and 'Central Park Five'
Times critic Mark Swed runs through spring’s most promising concerts, including the debut of a new hall in La Jolla, Esa-Pekka Salonen’s Stravinksy Festival, Zubin Mehta’s “Otello,” Stockhausen’s “Aus Licht” and David Lang’s crowd-sourced “crowd out.”
Youth symphony conductor Carlos Izcaray makes a new-music pledge: 50% female composers
The music director of the L.A,-based American Youth Symphony vows that at least 50% of the new music his group performs will be written by women. It's a pledge from someone who knows what it feels like to be marginalized: In his native Venezuela, Izcaray was imprisoned and tortured.
Spring architecture picks: LGBT Center, L.A. River, UCLA art studios, Coachella and more
The architectural landscape around us is changing. Here are projects to watch in the months ahead, including Albion Riverside Park along the L.A. River, the glass dome at Renzo Piano's Academy Museum, the Avery in San Francisco and the Shed in New York.
She created a ‘Black Super Hero Magic Mama’: Inda Craig-Galván on facing a parent’s deepest fear
Not yet two years out of grad school, L.A. playwright Inda Craig-Galván has “Black Super Hero Magic Mama” premiering at the Geffen Playhouse and also writes for ABC's "The Rookie." She presents black women in lesser-seen ways and centers her new play on the shooting death of a black child.
Spring dance picks: Alvin Ailey, Eifman Ballet, 'Night of 100 Solos' and more
Spring dance highlights also include Pacifico Dance remixing traditional Mexican with modern, Mark Morris bringing back the Beatles-esque “Pepperland,” a pioneer of street dance leading a celebration in Hollywood and the Brockus Project devoting a night to women-run dance companies.