Spring Arts Preview 2019: Critics' recommendations and profiles of the emerging artists you should know now

Spring is here, but the super bloom isn't the only hot ticket in town. This season promises a variety of things to do, places to visit and people to see. From Dianne Wiest at the Mark Taper Forum to the revival of "Falsettos," from the Merce Cunningham Trust at UCLA to Elliott Hundley at MOCA, there's something for every kind of arts fan. Read The Times' full spring arts preview coverage below to find out what's coming in the worlds of theater, art, architecture, dance, classical music and beyond.