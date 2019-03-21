Advertisement

Broadway national tours: 'Chocolate Factory,' 'Fiddler' and ‘Rent’ are coming in spring

By Matt Cooper
Mar 21, 2019 | 3:00 AM
Anthony Festa and Emily Bautista star in the national tour of the romantic musical “Miss Saigon.” (Matthew Murphy)

A bevy of Broadway musicals will be back on local boards in the coming months, including old favorites like “Fiddler,” “Phantom,” “Les Miz,” “Miss Saigon” and the 20th anniversary revival of “Rent.”

March 27-April 14, May 28-June 9

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

The musical adaptation of the Roald Dahl tale centers on a young boy who wins a tour of an eccentric candy maker’s fantastical factory. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; $35 and up; (800) 982-2787; www.hollywoodpantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa; $29 and up; (714) 556-2787; www.scfta.org
A musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is coming to the Hollywood Pantages and the Segerstrom Center.
A musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is coming to the Hollywood Pantages and the Segerstrom Center.

April 9-14

“Cats”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-winning hit musical, based on a collection of poems by T.S. Eliot, has been updated with new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”). Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org

The national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” takes a second swing through SoCal in April.
The national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats" takes a second swing through SoCal in April.

April 16-May 5, May 7-19

“Fiddler on the Roof”

The classic musical follows a milkman raising five daughters in a Jewish shtetl in czarist Russia. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org

The classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof” celebrates life, love and tradition in a Jewish village in Russia.
The classic musical "Fiddler on the Roof" celebrates life, love and tradition in a Jewish village in Russia.

April 16-May 19

“Falsettos”

Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s Tony-winning musical about a neurotic gay man and the people in his life comes to the Ahmanson Theatre. 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400. www.centertheatregroup.org

The Tony-nominated revival of “Falsettos” is coming to the Ahmanson in April.
The Tony-nominated revival of "Falsettos" is coming to the Ahmanson in April.

May 7-June 2

“Les Misérables”

The international hit based on the Victor Hugo novel returns with its tale of an ex-convict fighting for redemption and others caught up in revolution in early 19th-century France. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $49 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com

Matt Shingledecker portrays Enjolras in the new national tour of “Les Misérables.”
Matt Shingledecker portrays Enjolras in the new national tour of "Les Misérables."

June 6-July 7, July 10-21

“The Phantom of the Opera”

A new production of the Tony-winning Andrew Lloyd Webber musical brings back the reclusive and disfigured man obsessed with a beautiful singer in 19th century Paris. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $42 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $35.75 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org

Quentin Oliver Lee and Eva Tavares costar in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Quentin Oliver Lee and Eva Tavares costar in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "The Phantom of the Opera."

July 9-14

“Rent”

The 20th anniversary edition of the rock musical, inspired by Puccini’s “La Bohème,” has artistic types eking at an existence in New York’s East Village during the dark days of the AIDS crisis. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com

The 20th anniversary national tour of the rock musical “Rent” is coming to the Pantages this summer.
The 20th anniversary national tour of the rock musical "Rent" is coming to the Pantages this summer.

July 16-Aug. 11

“Miss Saigon”

A U.S. Marine and a teenage bar girl in 1975 Vietnam share an ill-fated romance in this musical inspired by Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly.” Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $49 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com

