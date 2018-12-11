Review: St. Lawrence String Quartet's rare marathon of early Haydn is in-your-face exhilarating

Haydn wrote the “Sun” Quartets in 1772. He was 40. He had invented the medium 20 years earlier and already had written 22 quartets before reaching Opus 20. He was not a novice. But it really does make sense to think of Opus 20 as the iMac of string quartets. It took two decades of experimentation and development for Haydn to get a real sense of the possibilities of his invention and to have the maturity to know what to do with it.