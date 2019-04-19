'Steel Magnolias' at Actors Co-op: A Southern recipe, served up with love

OK, this attitude might seem a bit condescending. Conversation in the womblike sanctity of Truvy’s salon on Saturday mornings — the slot Truvy reserves for her regulars — revolves around hair, naturally enough. The play challenges the actresses playing Truvy (Nan McNamara) and her young assistant, Annelle (Heidi Palomino), to spend all 2 hours 15 minutes of the running time styling the other four actresses’ hair into a series of looks suggestive of the three years that are supposed to pass in the outside world. Shelby (Ivy Beech) evolves, style-wise, from a bride to a young mother, while her own mother, M’Lynn (Treva Tegtmeier), struggles to maintain her "brown football helmet” despite hardships that threaten it. Widow Clairee (Lori Berg) grows ever more adventurous as her hair gets shorter, while Ouiser (or Louise, played by Deborah Marlowe) signals her ill temper with an inflexible wash-and-go look.