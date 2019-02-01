Review: In 'Hir,' Taylor Mac uses a family drama to depict a changing America

His stroke-debilitated father (Ron Bottitta) has been dressed in a pink negligee and rainbow wig, his face covered in feminized clown makeup, heavy on the eye shadow. This makeover is the handiwork of Mom (Cynthia Kania), who seems almost frantically cheerful but turns harshly reprimanding whenever Dad displeases her. Grabbing a water mister, she sprays the mumbling, disoriented ghost of a man as if he were a misbehaving tomcat. She rules a roost that Dad once dominated with anger, insults and injurious hands. She wants no more of the false sense of order he demanded.