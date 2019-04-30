Tony Awards nominations 2019: The complete list in every category

The 2019 Tony Awards nominations list is out, led by the musicals “Hadestown” with 14, “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations” with 12 and “Tootsie” with 11. Bryan Cranston, Elaine May, Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Laurie Metcalf all received nods. Here is the complete list of all nominees: