Review: In Nicky Silver's ‘Too Much Sun,’ family follies on the Cape

It’s been more than two years since Audrey has been in touch with Kitty, and time has only exacerbated Kitty’s blazing resentment against her mother, whom she blames for deliberately keeping her away from her father. With her career on the skids and a lawsuit for breach of contract filed against her, the six-times-married Audrey sets her snare for the well-to-do neighbor Winston, who falls for Audrey like an overripe peach. During Audrey’s unwelcome visit to Kitty and Dennis’ house, tensions build, secrets are concealed and tragedy ensues.