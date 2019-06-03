Review: L.A. Opera brings back its '20s take on 'Traviata,' and the singing shimmers

Luckily, Domingo’s production is mostly decorative, and Verdi’s “Traviata” can be seen through it, as it were. It was certainly heard through it Saturday, and most effectively. In the title role, Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia, introduced here last year as Gilda in “Rigoletto,” made a strong and pleasing impression. The voice was equal parts shimmer and opulence, and she gamboled about its compass with ease. (The coloratura end to Act 1 was especially spectacular.) Her pianissimo phrases seemed to float in the air. At fortissimo and in the high range, she retained her beautiful tone, no fuss. Zaharia’s stage presence was elegant and assured too.