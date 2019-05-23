An artist finds purpose and meaning living on skid row

The past caught up with him in 2015, when he got slapped with what he says was a false drug charge that had him facing 10 years in prison. He won that battle, but it landed him on the streets, broke, he says. Late last year, he was charged with an attempted robbery that he says he did not commit. He says he was waiting for food near Sixth and Spring streets when a police officer accused him of the crime. ShowzArt wears an ankle monitor while he awaits a trial set for June.