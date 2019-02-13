Review: ‘Witness Uganda’ at the Wallis will have you on your feet

Griffin is a beautifully human protagonist who wants to be a hero but keeps getting everything wrong. He goes to Uganda in part to escape the homophobia at his church — only to find himself in a place where the murder of gays is culturally encouraged. He gets his villains mixed up with his heroes and vice versa. When his Ugandan best friend, Jacob (Kameron Richardson), gets clingy, Griffin stops replying to his emails. Griffin can be self-pitying and self-righteous and self-indulgent, and it’s impossible not to fall for him.