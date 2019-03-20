Yoko Ono, from demon to saint: Why 75 women are paying tribute to her legacy at Disney Hall

A positive affirmation may have ignited one of rock music’s most famous love stories, but negativity dragged it down. Ono was villainized as the woman who destroyed the Beatles. Fifty-three years later, a new generation of women is looking at the way Ono was treated in a new light. They see her as an artistic hero: a Japanese woman belittled and shamed for dating a white rock star and being a powerful presence in his life to boot.