Review: Yoko Ono gets a remarkable tribute from a new generation of sisterhood

There was the obligatory nod to Fluxus, performance works from Ono’s collections “Grapefruit” and “Acorn,” but this also was given a pop context. Instructional dance pieces had modern choreography from Nina McNeely. Madame Gandhi perkily read a couple of Ono’s powerful environmental “Life Pieces,” in one asking us to imagine ourselves as an embryo and wondering whether we would still want to come out in the world we now know. St. Vincent went off color when she added to Ono’s “Cleaning Pieces” some sexual rejoinders courtesy of composer Nico Muhly. Kamil Oshundara was the one to gently ask us if we might not want to touch someone (but it wasn’t required).