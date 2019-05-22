Can big names and big money make the Grand a great civic place?

The housing tower, like the Emerson, will contain 20% affordable housing (apartments reserved for those making less than the state’s median income), and the retail and restaurants will interact with the street and, according to Related, will contain offerings aimed for a mix range of incomes and cultures. The same authority bargained for Related to fund Grand Park — thus far the Grand Avenue Project’s biggest victory in terms of promoting civic life. Vogel says his company — and a committee of representatives from local companies and institutions — hopes to channel that park’s energy into the grounds in and around the Grand, through, for instance, projections onto Disney Hall, outdoor concerts and street festivals.