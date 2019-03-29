At the Bombay Beach Biennale, an opera greets the sunrise over a toxic Salton Sea

The festival is free, but attendees are encouraged to provide something in exchange for admittance, such as art or volunteer hours, and the number of passes to the Biennale is strictly managed: a max of 500 people, many of whom are invited via an informal email list. Pre-event publicity is kept strictly under wraps to prevent crowds from overwhelming the town. (Bombay Beach doesn’t have much in the way of infrastructure; the nearest groceries are 37 miles away.)