Datebook: Roy Dowell’s hypnotic plays on pattern

“Brognon-Rollin: Maybe Some Of Us Will Change This,” at the ICA LA. Artists David Brognon and Stéphanie Rollin, otherwise known as Brognon-Rollin, worked with students at Metropolitan High School on a project about political tensions, immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border — which included a trip, with the students, to the border. Collectively, they have produced a multi-site sound installation that contends with these issues in the Oaxacan whistled language of Mazatec, a work created in collaboration with linguist and educator Eloy Garcia. The sound piece will be presented at the ICA, as well as Metropolitan High School and ice cream trucks that ply the streets around the school and the museum. Through May 12. 1717 East 7th St., downtown Los Angeles, theicala.org.