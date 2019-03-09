Essential Arts: The Pritzker Prize goes to MOCA architect Arata Isozaki

Charles White, the 20th century artist and educator whose legacy looms large among subsequent generations, is currently the subject of a retrospective at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art that “is as timely as it is moving,” writes Times art critic Christopher Knight. His most powerful works are the graphic ones, rendering the black figure, especially women, with commanding strength. “White’s art might have run headlong into the juggernaut of abstraction, which regarded figure drawing as retrograde,” Knight notes. “But these are works that cannot be held down.” Los Angeles Times