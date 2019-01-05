Essential Arts: The architecture of 'Roma,' Sally Mann's epic photos, a 'Black Panther' stage star

A lot has been written on Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” the film inspired by the director’s 1970s youth in Mexico City. I traveled to the Mexican capital to speak with him about how architecture helped him illustrate his family drama about a middle class family and the indigenous women who serve them. “The house is pretty much a character,” Cuaron tells me. “It’s a house that is pretty big but still a bit claustrophobic. … You have parakeets that are in a cage, you have a dog that longs to get out. The house is always containing everything.” He also shares with me a most excellent anecdote about a 1970s horror film and a live black cat. Los Angeles Times