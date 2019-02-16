Essential Arts: Frieze fair! The art, the rain, the vegan chocolate and Brad Pitt

“Birds of Passage,” the new film from Colombian filmmakers Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego, takes the common cinematic trope of the gangster movie and tells it from a distinctly Latin American point of view: a surreal, epic tale about about early drug runners in a remote indigenous community. “The setting of La Guajira and the world of the Wayuu gave us an opportunity to tell this story in a different way, subverting the genre in the process,” Gallego tells me, “a genre that has been very macho, a genre that has been very much of and about men.” Los Angeles Times