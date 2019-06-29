Essential Arts: Spanish art at the San Diego Museum of Art is looking golden

Publicist Tatsuyuki Maeda, however, has been buying up capsules and renovating them (he now owns 15) and is hoping to find a way to save one of the most important works of Japanese Modernism. That may come courtesy of foreign travelers. Many of the capsules are available for rent on a short-term basis. But without a conservation analysis, it’s unclear whether that revenue can begin to cover all the restoration work that is needed.