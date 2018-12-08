Essential Arts: Salonen's West Coast return, banned music and correcting the record on abstraction

Knight also has a look at the exhibition of Victor Hugo’s drawings at the Hammer Museum in the context of the rapturous reviews emerging from a show of Swedish painter Hilma Af Klint’s work at the Guggenheim Museum. Some reports have been hailing her as the first modern artist to take to abstraction. Knight says not so fast: Not only do Hugo’s moody ink blots, made while he was in exile, predate Af Klint’s work by half a century, the idea that the invention of abstract art could be attributed to any one artist overlooks that abstraction “is found in most every culture in every age, including prehistoric.” Los Angeles Times