Essential Arts: Those curatorial changes at LACMA? Our critic says they do not bode well

Arata Isozaki, the Japanese architect who designed the Museum of Contemporary Art on Grand Avenue, won the Pritzker Prize last week. The timing couldn’t have been better: MOCA director Klaus Biesenbach is currently on a mission to restore the building’s skylights, which were covered up years ago. This gave me a good opportunity to reconsider the museum’s unusual architecture: “A little bit of wry Postmodernism in a buttoned-up late Modern complex that feels like someone slipped an asymmetrical, geometric-print shirt from the ’80s underneath a beige, double-breasted suit.”