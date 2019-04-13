Essential Arts: LACMA, LACMA, LACMA. The museum’s redesign is all drama

When conductor and composer Rafael Schachter, the Jewish founder of the Prague Chamber Opera, was sent to the concentration camp of Terezin in 1941, he smuggled in a copy of Verdi’s “Requiem.” Though starving and terrorized, the prisoners there would rehearse and perform the work. Now this stirring piece (and its inspiring story) are being resuscitated by the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust and the Defiant Requiem Foundation for a pair of concerts at Royce Hall at UCLA and the Segerstrom in Costa Mesa.