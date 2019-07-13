Essential Arts: Fiery missives for Peter Zumthor and the architects of the Miracle Mile

In the meantime, as museums on the Miracle Mile build and rebuild, I have a look at the urbanism plans — actually, the non-plans — for this new cultural destination, which will also have a Metro stop by 2023. “There is no there there,” architect and urbanist Dana Cuff tells me. “There is no urban design that has been created for this chunk of Wilshire that will be one of the most pedestrian and populated parts of the city.”