Essential Arts: A ‘spellbinding’ Renaissance masterpiece lands in L.A.

When the Academy Award nominations were announced on Jan. 22, “Roma’s” Yalitza Aparicio made history by becoming the first indigenous woman to be nominated in the leading actress caregory. The role has catapulted the Mexican preschool teacher onto the international stage. I profile the actress about her work, her favorite books and indigenous representation. “I could stay in this jar where they say I belong, where they tell me, ‘You can only be a servant,’ that you can’t aspire to more,” she says. “And sorry to use the word ‘servant,’ but that is how they say it to you.” Los Angeles Times