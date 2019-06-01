Essential Arts: How Ragnar Kjartansson put Mozart on repeat — for 12 solid hours

In an essay in the exhibition’s catalog, curator Misa Hayashi notes that Corbu had a fierce following in Japan in the early 20th century, and that his most fanatical adherents were described as “Cor-disease patients.” But that may have been because in Corbusier, the Japanese may have seen a bit of themselves. Corbu’s avant-garde passion for clean lines and buildings elevated on pilotis was something Japanese architects had already been doing for several hundred years.