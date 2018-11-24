Essential Arts: Turkeys! — plus plays on Broadway, Fluxus in concert and Koolhaas in L.A.

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Rem Koolhaas lived in Los Angeles for six months in the 1970s and wrote a screenplay that served as “a Nixon-era critique of labor, culture and humanism.” (Seriously, where can I read this?) This month the founder of the Office of Metropolitan Architecture was back — for a groundbreaking of the firm’s new pavilion for the Wilshire Boulevard Temple and to present his new book, “Elements of Architecture.” Contributor Mimi Zeiger sat down with Koolhaas for a chat about technology, urban design and the challenges of balancing openness and security in a religious building in the wake of the Pittsburgh shootings. Los Angeles Times