Essential Arts: The L.A. Phil and a crew of female artists pay tribute to Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono is well-known for her art and her marriage to John Lennon. But her work as a musician, writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed, doesn’t get nearly as much recognition. That has been corrected: The L.A. Phil and 75 female performers paid tribute to Ono as part of the season-long Fluxus Festival. “The lesson we learned long ago about Ono is that as soon as you try to pigeonhole her, you are in trouble,” writes Swed. “Her greatness is the big picture.”