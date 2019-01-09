Lloyd Wright's Sowden House, possible Black Dahlia murder site, becomes a performance stage

The Sowdens remained in the house for only a few years, after which it went through a number of hands. From 1945 to 1950, it was owned by a doctor by the name of George Hodel. In 2003, his son, Steve Hodel, a former homicide detective, published a book in which he theorized that his father had been behind the gruesome murder of 22-year-old Elizabeth Short in 1947 — the Black Dahlia — and that the killing had likely taken place in the basement of the Sowden House.