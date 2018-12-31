With potato chips and staples, architect Sou Fujimoto sketches out his architectural ideas

Each of Fujimoto’s models is accompanied by a short text, a sort of architectural note-to-self that reflects on the nature of the forms or the materials. In the plastic sushi grass, he observes an “artificial thing that imitates green might as well open the door to a new possibility of green.” Of the chips, he notes: “It should be possible to make architecture like hills.” (No architecture, however experimental, can exist without koan-like pronouncement.)