How three generations of women artists in one indigenous family tell the story of a century of change

By the time Ashoona’s daughter, Napachie Pootoogook was born in 1938, Inuit life was undergoing radical changes. What had once been a nomadic, subsistence culture was becoming increasingly dependent on European trade. When the fur business went into steep decline in the 1940s and ’50s, so did the fortunes of countless Arctic settlements. The Canadian government, in the meantime, continued to encourage Inuit people to settle in villages — a move that made bureaucratic administration easier from a distance, but chipped away at traditional life. For many Inuit, daily life became a cycle of grinding poverty.