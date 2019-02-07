'Roma's' Yalitza Aparicio wasn't plucked from obscurity: How she got to Oscars and what's next

And there was the knowledge that as a preschool teacher, she would have the power to help mold a child’s life at a time when the love of learning is often instilled. “If I could get a child to really love what they do, and then when I meet him again, he says, ‘Hello Teacher, I’m a doctor,’ or ‘I’m an engineer,’” she says, “it would bring tears to my eyes to know that I was part of that process.”