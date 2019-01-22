'Roma's' Yalitza Aparicio on her historic Oscar nod: 'He reflected us, indigenous people'

Before the nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards were announced early Tuesday morning, Yalitza Aparicio says she’d been hopeful that “Roma” might be able to secure a nod or two. Though her portrayal of a Mexico City domestic worker in Alfonso Cuarón’s family drama has earned her wide critical acclaim — The Times’ Kenneth Turan described her performance as “luminous” — she had been passed over by the Golden Globes when those nominations were announced in December.