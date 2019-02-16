SoCal museum listings, Feb. 17-24: ‘Matisse/Odalisque’ at the Norton Simon Museum and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Charles White: A Retrospective Paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs by the African American artist and activist. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends June 9. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. Also on display: “Life Model: Charles White and His Students,” a companion exhibit at LACMA’s satellite gallery featuring work by White and various artists he influenced. Charles White Elementary School Gallery, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Now through Sept. 15. Open Saturdays only, 1 to 4 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6010.
Inheritance: Recent Video Art from Africa Video works by contemporary African artists exploring political, social, and environmental issues. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts Sun.; ends July 28. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361.
In Focus: Ansel Adams Prints of “Moon at Half Dome” and other works by the influential photographer. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at The Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. Opens Thu.; ends March 24. Closed Mon.-Tue. $6 suggested donation. (805) 405-5240.
Matisse/Odalisque Small-scale exhibition made up of pieces from the museum’s collection explores images of harem slaves and concubines in paintings by Matisse, Picasso and others. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Starts Fri.; ends June 17. Closed Tue. $9, $12; member, students, active-duty military and ages 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840.
Winning Numbers: The First, the Fastest, the Famous New exhibit features 10 groundbreaking and record-setting race cars. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sat. Open 7 days. $7-$15. (323) 930-2277.
Critics’ Choices
Robert Pruitt: Devotion Pruitt’s first solo L.A. museum show features a dozen of his spellbinding charcoal, conte and pastel drawings, a selection of his sculptures, and works by a handful of others who have influenced him. Self-possession radiates from the subject of each portrait, drawn to be palpably human but endowed with the monumentality of deities. Pruitt’s devotion extends to his mentors but also to these ordinary gods in our midst. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Ends Sun. Free. (213) 744-7432.