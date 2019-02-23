SoCal museum listings, Feb. 24-March 3: ‘Experience 39: Eat’ at El Segundo Museum of Art and more

Openings
Mapping Space: Recent Acquisitions in Focus Photographs by Robert Kinmont, Wang Jinsong, Richard Long, Mark Ruwedel and Uta Barth. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends July 14. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.
Experience 39: Eat Group show featuring works by Wayne Thiebaud, Marc Trujillo, Carole Bayer Sager and others celebrates the diversity and creative power of food. El Segundo Museum of Art (ESMoA), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Starts Thu.; ends May 18. Closed Sun.-Wed. Free. (424) 277-1020.
Titi, Nunu, and Klembolo: Helena Modjeska’s Fairy Tale Book Exhibition of unbound pages from the recently restored original manuscript of the 19th-century Polish actress and former local resident’s children’s book. Also on display: “Centennial Gifts: Recent Additions to the Permanent Collection,” featuring paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs, and original prints by California artists. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Opens next Sun.; ends May 27. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971.