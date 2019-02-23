SoCal museum listings, Feb. 24-March 3: ‘Experience 39: Eat’ at El Segundo Museum of Art and more

Titi, Nunu, and Klembolo: Helena Modjeska’s Fairy Tale Book Exhibition of unbound pages from the recently restored original manuscript of the 19th-century Polish actress and former local resident’s children’s book. Also on display: “Centennial Gifts: Recent Additions to the Permanent Collection,” featuring paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs, and original prints by California artists. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Opens next Sun.; ends May 27. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971.