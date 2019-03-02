SoCal museum listings, March 3-10: ‘Helena Modjeska’s Fairy Tale Book’ at Laguna Art Museum and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
Titi, Nunu, and Klembolo: Helena Modjeska’s Fairy Tale Book Exhibition of unbound pages from the recently restored original manuscript of a children’s book created by the 19th century Polish actress and former area resident. Also on display “Centennial Gifts: Recent Additions to the Permanent Collection,” featuring paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs and original prints by noted California artists. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Opens Sun.; ends May 27. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971.
Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary Features works by contemporary artists influenced by White’s depictions of black life. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Starts Wed.; ends Aug. 25. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.
Dispute Between the Tamarisk and the Date Palm Installations by artist Michael Rakowitz illuminate the Middle East’s past, present and future. REDCAT Gallery, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends June 2. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 237-2800.
Silver Splendor: The Works of Anna Silver Four-plus-decade survey of the artist’s output features over 70 pieces including rare monoprints and recent works in glass. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Opens Sat.; ends Aug. 25. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.
Suppression, Subversion, and the Surreal: The Art of Czechoslovakian Resistance Student-curated exhibition features prints and photographs created before, during and after the Soviet occupation of what is now the Czech Republic. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Opens Sat.; ends May 10. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (213) 740-4561.