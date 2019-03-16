SoCal museum listings, March 17-24: ‘Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983’ and more

Openings
Chiachio & Giannone: Celebrating Diversity Exhibition-in-progress salutes international and Argentinian artists whose celebrates gender diversity. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts Sun.; ends June 30. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689.
Patty Chang: The Wandering Lake, 2009-2017 Personal and political narratives are explored in this multimedia, multi-disciplinary project by the L.A.-based artist (opens Sun.; ends Aug. 3). Also on display: “Brognon-Rollin: Maybe Some Of Us Will Change This,” a collaboration inspired by immigration issues and an endangered indigenous language (opens Sun.; ends May 12). Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833.
Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Popular Music and the National Pastime Sheet music, lyrics and artifacts, etc., illuminate the connection between music and baseball. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Now through fall 2019. $10.95-$12.95; 5 and under, free. (213) 765-6800.
The Liberator: Chronicling Black Los Angeles, 1900-1914 Photographs, artifacts and ephemera from the archives of the early 20th-century African American newspaper. Also on display: “Aspects of Nude: Selections from the Permanent Collection” featuring painting, sculpture, photography, etc. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Starts Wed.; ends Sept. 8. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.
Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 Two-decade survey explores themes of social justice in works by African American artists including Barkley Hendricks, Noah Purifoy, Betye Saar, Alma Thomas, Charles White and William T. Williams. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Opens Sat.; ends Sept. 1. Closed Mon. $12, $18 (special exhibition price, includes general admission); 17 and under, free; all patrons must have ticket. (213) 232-6200.